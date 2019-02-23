Palestinian worshipers and activists were able to break the seal off imposed on al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) in the eastern part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, on Friday noon, which has been sealed off since 2003 by an Israeli decision.

Palestinians raised the Palestinian flag as they called slogans in support of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians performed Friday prayers inside the al-Rahma Gate building and in the compound.

Israeli occcupation forces detained at least four Palestinians, on Thursday night, while dozens performed prayers in the compound in rejection of the seal off.

The four detainees were identified by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in Jerusalem as activist Fadi Matwar, Jihad Qaws, Murad Misk and Hijazi Abu Sbeih.

The al-Rahma Gate is a big building that lays to the east of the Al-Aqsa, the Israeli authorities sealed the building in 2003 as it was the headquarters of the Islamic Heritage Committee; ‘Israel’ had said at the time that the building was being used for political activities. In 2017, an Israeli court ordered that the building be closed until a further notice.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces had previously assaulted Palestinian worshipers performing prayers at the gate in protest of the seal off.

