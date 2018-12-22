Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Mohammad Ali Jaafari said he hopes that enemies have understood the power of Iran’s crushing response.

He made the remarks Saturday after completion of the final stage of ‘Great Prophet-12’ military drills in the Persian Gulf.

“As the Leader of the Islamic Republic once said, ‘the enemy must know, if they strike us just once, we will strike back ten times fold,’” the commander highlighted, adding, this military drill proved that the Islamic Republic and its forces have the capability for such a response.

Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense power is of deterrent nature, the commander reiterated.

The ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted the final stage of massive military maneuvers code-named the ‘Great Prophet-12’ in the Persian Gulf today.

The drills, which started on 15 December in Tehran and Isfahan, included the participation of quick reaction units, special forces, rangers, airborne forces, including combat support, reconnaissance and unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAVs), engineering units, pin-pointing medium-range missiles, and the IRGC Navy’s Zolfaghar fast attack craft.

The military exercise finished some minutes ago and IRGC announced that its forces have achieved all the defined aims.

Source: Mehr News Agency