Protests this week in Sudan over the rising cost of bread have claimed 22 lives, Sudanese opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi said on Saturday, although officials gave a lower death toll.

A government decision to raise the price of a loaf of bread from one Sudanese pound to three (from about two to six US cents) sparked demonstrations across the country on Wednesday.

The protests first erupted in the eastern city of Atbara before spreading to Al-Qadarif, also in eastern Sudan, and then to the capital Khartoum and twin city Omdurman and other areas.

