An 18-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli occupation forces died of his wounds Saturday, the fourth martyr in clashes along the Gaza border a day earlier, health officials in Gaza said.

Ayman Shehr was shot in the stomach in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP.

Three other Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were martyred on Friday by Israeli fire during the 39th week of Return Marches along the border between Gaza and the occupied territories.

Occupation military said it had opened fire “according to operational procedures” in place.

More than 40 Palestinians — including two journalists and four first aid responders — were wounded, Qudra said.

Friday’s rally was held under the slogan, “Honoring heroes of the resistance” and witnessed a turnout of around 8,000 protesters.

At least 239 Palestinians have been killed since the protests by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip began on March 30, mostly by Israeli fire during border clashes but also by air and tank strikes.

