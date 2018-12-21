Russia is not prone to overestimating the role of the United States in defeating ISIL in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the United States’ chaotic and unpredictable decision-making is causing discomfort and concern in international affairs.

“Stability and predictability is what Russia is looking for in all directions of its foreign policy. Stability and predictability are what all countries welcome. And when stability gives way to unpredictability, surprise and such, I would say, chaos in certain decisions, it causes both discomfort and concern in international affairs. This applies not only to Russia, this applies to all countries”, he said.

Peskov elaborated that Moscow still had no clear understanding of Washington’s further steps in Syria and wanted more information about the planned withdrawal of US troops, announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week.

“The opinion is as follows, first, we need to understand how, when, where the Americans go, this is not yet clear. Second, we need to understand what the next phase is, nobody knows this either. Third, Russia, in fact, is the country that legitimately, under international law and at the request of Syria, assisted Syrians in freeing their country from international terrorism”.

When asked about a potential US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the Kremlin spokesman also stated that Russia didn’t want anything to happen that could undermine stability in the country.

Source: Sputnik