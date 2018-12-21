Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received on Thursday officials from Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movement.

The Islamic Jihad delegation was headed by the group’s newly-elected Secretary General, Ziad Nakhale, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated Nakhale and Islamic Jihad officials on their latest internal conference which led to the election of the group’s new leadership and body.

The meeting tackled latest developments in the region especially in Palestine and Gaza, according to the statement.

The two sides meanwhile, stressed brotherly relations between resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine, especially between Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad.

“The two sides discussed the current challenges facing the resistance in the region, along with available opportunities in a bid to tackle such challenges and serve the central issue,” the statement said, referring to the Palestinian cause.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)