Syrians have rallied in the northeastern province of al-Hasakah, protesting “threats” posed to their country after Turkey announced another possible military operation in the north of the Arab state.

The demonstrations took place in the province’s capital of the same name and the city of Qamishili on Thursday, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The protesters condemned the “aggressive statements [made by Turkey] regarding the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and its people,” the agency added.

They also voiced “their solidarity with the Syrian Arab Army which is confronting terrorism and its supporters.”

The Syrian demonstrators also “expressed rejection of the illegal presence of the Turkish troops on Syrian soil,” echoing Damascus’ standpoint on the continued illegal deployment of Turkish troops on the Arab country’s soil.

On December 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would launch “a new operation” against Syria-based US-backed Kurdish militants.

