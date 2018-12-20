Israeli occupation forces have arrested 900 Palestinian children in 2018, a report by a Palestinian center said.

The report by Abdullah Al-Hourani Center for Studies and Documentation also counts the number of Palestinian children killed by IOF during 2018.

“Since the beginning of this year, Israeli occupation forces arrested 900 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds (Jerusalem), and 54 children were killed by IOF 44 of them in Gaza,” according to the center.

Over 500 to 700 Palestinian children are arrested and prosecuted each year by Israeli occupation forces in West Bank, Palestinian child rights organization, Defense for Children International Palestine (DCIP), said last February.

Source: Agencies