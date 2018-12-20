Russian Foreign Ministry said a decision to withdraw US troops from Syria creates prospects for a political settlement of the crisis there.

The United States said it had begun withdrawing US forces from Syria as US officials said Washington was considering pulling out all its troops as it winds up its campaign to retake territory once held by Islamic State.

An initiative to form a Syrian constitutional committee had a bright future with the US troop withdrawal, TASS news agency quoted the Russian ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters