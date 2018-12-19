Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Hezbollah is trying to set up “alternative precision missile plants.”

He added that Hezbollah currently has “at most, a few dozen” precision-guided missiles in its arsenal.

“Those sites near the Beirut airport, the underground sites for precision conversion of missiles, which [Israeli] military intelligence gave me, to expose, those sites were closed. They are trying to open other sites. But through these measures we are denying them precision arms”, Netanyahu said.

His remarks came after Hezbollah’s Deputy Cgief Sheikh Naim Qassem told Iran’s al-Vefagh newspaper that his group is capable of targeting any point in the occupied territories with its missiles.

“There is not a single point in the occupied territories out of reach of Hezbollah’s missiles”, Sheikh Qassem said, stressing the missiles serve to deter the Zionist entity from launching another war on Lebanon.

Source: Sputnik