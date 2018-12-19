Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated the necessity for finding a political solution to the crisis in Syria, stressing that Western governments should facilitate such an initiative instead of dictating it.

“In Geneva alongside Russian and Turkish counterparts to move forward on a constitutional committee to resolve Syria crisis. We always insisted on a political solution led and owned by Syrians. The West has now been compelled to accept this. But it needs to facilitate; not dictate,” Zarif said in a message on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening after the conclusion of a meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts in Geneva, held to discuss a new Syrian constitutional committee.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey –the three guarantors of a ceasefire regime in Syria- held a meeting with Staffan de Mistura, the outgoing UN Special Envoy for Syria, in Geneva on Tuesday for talks on the lineup of a new constitutional committee for Syria.

Source: Agencies