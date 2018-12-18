US President Donald Trump took a swipe Tuesday at tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google, accusing them of being biased in favor of opposition Democrats.

“Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous!” Trump tweeted. “Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump. They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING!”

Trump’s tirade follows a detailed US Senate report on Russian troll farms that disrupted the 2016 US presidential election via social media.

Source: AFP