Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Monday accused Turkey and Western countries of the delay in the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee.

“It is too early to talk about the start of the constitutional committee’s work… The delay in the formation of the commission is caused by the attempts of a number of Western countries to intervene in this process, as well as by obstacles created by Turkey,” Muallem said, speaking at Damascus University, as quoted by the Syrian national agency (SANA).

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will report to the UN Security Council on the results achieved on the formation of the constitutional committee on December 20.

Source: Agencies