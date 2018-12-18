The UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen’s Hodeidah and its surroundings will start on Tuesday, a United Nations official said.

When asked if the ceasefire in Hodeidah province starts midnight Monday, the UN official, who requested anonymity, said, “it is true.”

The announcement of the ceasefire date follows Yemen’s warring sides clinching a deal in Sweden Thursday, under which an “immediate ceasefire” was to be implemented in Hodeidah.

The UN source told AFP the delay until 2100 GMT Monday was necessary for “operational reasons.”

Residents in Hodeidah and the surrounding areas have reported fierce airstrikes in recent days, as clashes continued between Saudi-backed militants and Yemeni troops.

Source: AFP