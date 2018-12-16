Palestine’s flag flew near the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday in solidarity with Palestinian resistance in West Bank and Gaza.

Al-Manar reporter in Lebanon’s south, Ali Shoeib, posted a video and a photo of the Palestinian flag raised near the occupied territories in the southern town of Maiss Al-Jabal.

The flag was raised by Lebanese youths in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance which has been for days engaged in heroic confrontations with the Israeli enemy in the West Bank and at the border with Gaza.

Lebanese and Hezbollah flags were also raised near the border as shown in the photo.

رفع العلم الفلسطيني في كروم العز في ميس الجبل تحية للمقاومة الفلسطينية https://t.co/qrv2UINjn5 — علي شعيب 🇱🇧 (@ali_shoeib1) December 16, 2018

Source: Al-Manar