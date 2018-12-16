Amid a rising threat of cyber warfare from the United States, a draft law pushing for greater Russian internet security has been presented to Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

The Friday proposal highlighted that added measures were needed in order to address the “aggressive character of the National Cyber Strategy adopted by the United States.”

“In an environment like this, defensive measures are needed to ensure that the internet in Russia functions long-term and in a stable way,” read the statement.

The draft more specifically seeks to “ensure operability of Russian Internet resources in case Russian communication operators are unable to connect to foreign root servers of the Internet,” according to a statement provided to the Russian TASS news agency.

In September, US President Donald Trump’s National Cyber Strategy was published, granting the Defense Department and other American agencies greater authority to attack foreign networks as a “deterrent” against attacks on US systems.