US airstrike kills 20 civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Kunar: Officials – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Sunday - December 16, 2018
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
Iran Reached Cutting Edge of Missile, Drone, Radar Technologies: Commander
Three Israelis Killed in Heroic Operation near Ramallah
Two More Palestinian Martyrs in West Bank including Barkan Attacker
More Photos Show Zionist Enemy “Weaker than a Spider Web”
New Hezbollah Video Showing Israeli Fear at Lebanese Border
4-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Dies from Israeli Fire in Gaza
Iran Envoy Meets Top IAEA Officials in Vienna
EX-CIA Chief: Trump Knows He Will Finally Be Brought to Justice
Iranian, European Diplomats Discuss War in Yemen
“Saudis Would Be Speaking Farsi in about a Week without US Support”
US airstrike kills 20 civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Kunar: Officials
7 hours ago
December 15, 2018
Live News
Comments
Related Articles
Turkish, US Presidents Discuss Future Operation in Syria: Erdogan’s Aide
Three Syrian Servicemen Killed, 9 Wounded Due to Shelling by Militants
Russian Lawmakers Push for Greater Security against US Cyber Warfare
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..