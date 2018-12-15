The Arab Parliament has called on the Arab League to end its suspension of Syria’s membership at the 22-member pan-Arab body, Egypt’s state news agency MENA reported on Friday.

The Cairo-based body suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011 after a series of protests degenerated into a foreign-backed militancy which has plagued the country to this day.

“The decision to suspend the Syrian seat in the Arab League was, in my opinion, a very hasty decision,” Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in April.

Earlier this week, head of the Russian National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Syria should rejoin the Arab League in order to help support the process of a political solution to the ongoing crisis.