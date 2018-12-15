France has deployed thousands of security forces to the capital Paris ahead of new round of massive “yellow vest” protests.

The protest organizers said thousands of people are set to take to the streets in Paris on Saturday, and that the protests will continue until all their demands are met.

The rallies were organized even after President Emanuel Macron scrapped a planned fuel tax and offered a series of wage and tax concessions in a bid to end protests across the country.

“Our organizations support the demands of tax and social justice brought by the movement of yellow vests,” said the organizers in a statement published by French daily Le Parisien.

“They call for demonstrations Saturday, December 15, for social justice and tax, for a real democracy, for equal rights, for a true ecological transition,” it added.

Similar protests are also expected in other cities across the country.

