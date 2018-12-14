The Palestinian protestors moved after Friday’s prayer against the Zionist occupation measures, rallying across the cities of the occupied West Bank and on Gaza border and calling for escalating the resistance against the enemy.

The Zionist occupation forces fired fire live bullets and gas bombs at the Palestinian youths in eastern Al-Laban village in Nablus city, and Israeli army gunfire injured one Palestinian youth in Al-Bireh city in Ramallah.

Residents of Al-Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah repelled Israeli settlers who tried to storm Palestinian houses.

Clashes erupted between Palestinians and IOF in Bab al-Zawiyah in Al-Khalil (Hebron).

Al-Manar TV Channel mentioned that the clashes between the Palestinian youths across the cities of the occupied West Bank and on Gaza border led oto injuring a number of them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website