The Zionist occupation forces imposed a complete siege on the two cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh after blocking the northern entrance of the latter.

Fierce clashes erupted between the Palestinian youths and the Zionist occupation soldiers in Al-Bireh, Tulkarem, Al-Khalil (Hebron), according to Al-Manar TV Channel which added that the Zionist media reported 25 stoning incidents against the Zionist soldiers and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas resistance movement issued a statement in which it stressed that Ramallah operation is heroic and responds to the Zionist crimes.

Three Israelis were killed on Thursday and two others were critically injured in a shooting in Silwad, Ramallah.

Two occupation soldiers were killed and two others were critically injured in the drive-by shooting at a bus stop near Silwad, Israeli media reported adding that the attacker exited his vehicle and opened fire on Israelis standing at the bus stop.

Al-Manar correspondent said that the operation was carried out by Palestinian attacker who managed to flee the scene of the shooting.

Source: Al-Manar English Website