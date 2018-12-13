Three Israelis were killed on Thursday and two others was critically injured in a shooting in Silwad in Ramallah.

Two occupation soldiers were killed and two others were critically injured in the drive-by shooting at a bus stop near Silwad, Israeli media reported adding that the attacker exited his vehicle and opened fire on Israelis standing at the bus stop.

An Israeli settler was later killed by occupation soldiers by mistake after they thought that he was involved in the attack.

Al-Manar correspondent said that the operation was carried out by Palestinian attacker who managed to flee the scene of the shooting.

Shortly following the attack, Israeli occupation forces cordoned off the area and blocked northern entrance of Al-Bira town along with all entrances of Silwad town, according to Israeli media .

Our correspondent said that IOF then stormed Beitin town in Ramallah as they were hunting for the attackers.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance movements hailed the operation as heroic, stressing the efficiency of resistance in West Bank.

Silwad shooting took place after three Palestinians were martyred by Israeli fire late on Wednesday and early on Thursday including Barkan and Ofra attackers.

