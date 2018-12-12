Syrian Army units carried out concentrated strikes against positions from which terrorist groups infiltrate towards military posts positioned in Hama northern countryside to protect the safe villages and towns, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

SANA’s reporter said that army units positioned in the villages of al-Hamamiyat and Bridige in Mharda northern countryside tracked terrorist groups which had been infiltrating from the surroundings of al-Sakhir village towards military posts in the area to attack them.

The reporter added that army units conducted precise bombardments against the infiltrating terrorists using light and medium weapons as their infiltration attempt was foiled and a number of them were killed and others were injured and their equipment was destroyed.

Later in the afternoon, the report said that an army unit positioned in the surroundings of Zalin town in Hama’s northern countryside clashed with a terrorist group that was sneaking through farmlands south of al-Latamneh town, killing and injuring the terrorists.

On Monday, army units retaliated to attacks launched by terrorist groups positioned in Hama northern countryside, killing a number of them and injuring others and destroying their fortified positions.

Source: SANA