German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced “hope” Wednesday that Britain could still quit the EU in an orderly manner but said a European summit would not bring any changes to the Brexit agreement.

“We have no intention to change the exit agreement. That’s the common position of the 27 member states and in that sense we do not expect any changes arising from the debates,” she told parliament a day before the EU summit.

She added that she still “has hope for an orderly exit”, warning that “we have little time, but we still have time”.

Source: AFP