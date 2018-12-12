Gaza’s Health Ministry says a 4-year-old Palestinian boy has died days after he was injured by Israeli gunfire during Return Marches last week.

“Ahmed abu Abed, aged four years and eight months, died as a result of the wounds he received last Friday east of Khan Yunis,” health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement late Tuesday.

Ahmed Abu Abed becomes the youngest of at least 235 Palestinians martyred by Israeli fire in the demonstrations since March.

The protests are meant to pressure the Zionist entity to ease a blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007. Palestinians through protests also demonstrate their right to return to their land occupied by Zionist gangs since 1948.

Local journalist Hassan Islaieh said Tuesday the boy was with his father and dozens of other protesters when he was hit by shrapnel Friday.

Source: Agencies