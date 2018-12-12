Iran’s ambassador to Vienna-based international organizations held meetings with senior officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Austria.

In one of the meetings in Vienna on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi held talks with IAEA Deputy Director General and head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security Juan Carlos Lentijo.

The Iranian envoy also separately met with IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Safeguards Massimo Aparo, and with IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy Mikhail Chudakov.

The talks revolved around the existing joint projects between Iran and the IAEA and ways to promote cooperation and bilateral ties.

The IAEA is responsible for monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities as per the 2015 nuclear deal and should also help Iran develop its nuclear energy program.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Since the historic deal was signed in Vienna, the IAEA has confirmed the Islamic Republic’s compliance with its commitments in 13 successive reports.

