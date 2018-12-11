Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said that enemies are disappointed with imposing pressure and sanctions, and threatening Iran.

“Great achievements [of Islamic Revolution] is not only expressed by our officials, but also enemies acknowledge them and they are disappointed with imposing pressure and sanctions and threatening Iran,” said Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari on Tuesday at a local ceremony in Birjand, South Khorasan province.

He went on to say that US President Trump’s aspirations regarding Iran are not achievable since the moment of Iran’s bowing to the US cannot be found in history.

“There is nothing in history to show that Iran will surrender to the US’ demands even in the face of heavy (US) economic pressure,” he said, adding that this is the biggest lesson for oppressed nations around the world.

“The enemy doesn’t even dare to talk about overthrowing the Islamic Revolution and their dream will never come true,” the commander said.

Jafari meanwhile, noted that the resistance of Hezbollah and the people of Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen against the crimes and the Global Arrogance owes to the Iranian nation’s resistance and blood of its martyrs.

Source: Iranian media