The Zionist media outlets covered up the latest development on Lebanon-Palestine borders, expressing worry about the skirmishes in the area and considering that it may lead to a large scale confrontation.

The Israeli media also wondered how Al-Manar reporter Ali Shoaib could near the Zionist occupation soldiers while covering up the border developments.

The Zionist media also stressed that the Northern Shield operation has negatively affected the touristic situation in the northern Zionist settlements, adding that tourists would never visit the area.

It is worth mentioning that the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat interviewed the Zionist army spokesman Ronen Manelis who threatened that during any upcoming war the enemy would inflict heavy losses and cause a massive destruction in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website