Palestinian resistance factions hailed the shooting which took place a day earlier in the so-called West Bank settlement of Ofra east of Ramallah and injured at least seven Israelis.

Hamas resistance movement said the shooting was “in response to ongoing attacks carried out against our people.”

“It indicates that resistance is still present in the West Bank despite continuous attempts to eradicate it there. It also indicates that the resistance can cause pain to the enemy and can penetrate its heavily-fortified posts,” the group said in a statement.

Islamic Jihad resistance movement also hailed the “qualitative and courageous operation which carried a message of fidelity to our people.

The group called on Arab and Muslim countries to stand by the Palestinian cause.

“The continuity of resistance in West Bank and Marches of Return in Gaza are among other achievements secured by our people which will preserve the Palestinian cause against all attempts to eradicate it.”

Source: Palestinian media