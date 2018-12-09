Iranian police said Sunday that 10 people had been arrested in connection with a suicide attack in southeastern Iran that killed two police officers.

Terrorist separatist group Ansar al-Furqan has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s assault in which an explosives-laden car was driven into a police station in the port city of Chabahar.

The authorities have rejected the claim of responsibility for the attack, relatively rare in Iran, which also injured around 40 people.

Police chief Hussein Ashtari said 10 people had been arrested, according to the conservative Fars news agency, without giving any details.

Iran has stressed the United States, Saudi Arabia and ‘Israel’ were responsible for supporting the terrorist groups.

Source: AFP