Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that the United States is selling arms into the Middle East which were beyond the region’s needs, turning it into a “tinderbox”.

“The level of arms sales by the Americans is unbelievable and much beyond regional needs and this points to the very dangerous policies followed by the Americans,” IRNA reported Zarif as saying on the sidelines of the 2nd Speakers’ Conference with participation of Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, China and Russia in Tehran.

He added that the US policy has brought many modern destructive weapons to the region, which have given no help to establishment of regional peace and security.

Asked about US accusations against Iran regarding missiles, the foreign minister said that the American officials spare no effort to interrupt relations between Iran and Europe, “so they resort to baseless allegations these days.”

“They [American officials] try to distort the regional issues.”

“We’ve read in the American media that the US arms are in hands of Al Qaeda in Yemen and ISIL in Syria, and this is a danger threatening our region,” Zarif said.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed meanwhile, that the US has been isolated in the world.

The US “has entered [trade] war with China and even arrested a senior Huawei executive. This indicates US frustration rather than its power.”

Source: Agencies