The warplanes of the US-led “international coalition” have bombarded Hajin City, about 110 km southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, claiming the lives of eight civilians and causing big damage to houses.

Civil source told SANA that warplanes of the US-led “international coalition” attacked several residential houses in Hajin city on Friday morning, claiming the lives of eight civilians from one family and injuring other people.

The sources mentioned that three women and two children were among the martyrs.

The strikes destroyed dozens of houses and displaced hundreds of families who fled their homes as a result of the coalition’s continued random bombing.

The coalition’s new massacre is added to a series of massacres committed over the past months in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor where its warplanes targeted residential homes and infrastructure turning large parts of them into rubble in a scene similar to what happened in Raqqa city which was destroyed by the coalition and its militias, on the pretext of uprooting ISIL terrorists.

Syria has repeatedly demanded, through dozens of letters to the UN Secretary General and UNSC President, a serious and an immediate action to stop such attacks and massacres and to take necessary measures to set an independent international mechanism to probe into these crimes, condemn them and to punish perpetrators.

Source: SANA