Several Palestinians suffered tear-gas suffocation as Israeli occupation forces suppressed the weekly Kafr Qaddum march in the northern occupied West Bank district of Qalqiliya, on Friday.

Coordinator of a local popular committee in Kafr Qaddum, Murad Ishteiwi, said that Israeli soldiers opened live fire since the beginning of the march.

Israeli soldiers used tear-gas bombs to suppress protesters, causing many to suffer tear-gas suffocation; they were treated on the spot.

Zionist gunfire also injured dozens of Palestinians on Gaza eastern border during Friday Return Protests.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Ma'an News Agency