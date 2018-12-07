A US resolution championed by Ambassador Nikki Haley to condemn the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement at the United Nations failed to win enough votes for adoption on Thursday.

The proposed measure won 87 votes in the General Assembly, falling short of the required two-thirds majority. Fifty-eight countries opposed the measure and 32 abstained.

Haley, who steps down from her post at the end of the year, has repeatedly defended the Zionist entity in its latest confrontation with Hamas.

It was the first proposed resolution condemning Hamas to be presented to the 193-nation assembly, which has been meeting since 1946.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Haley said the measure “would right a historic wrong” and “put the General Assembly on the side of truth and balance in the effort to achieve peace in the Middle East.”

Hamas praised the outcome of the vote, describing it as a “slap to President Donald Trump’s administration” which has taken a firm pro-Israeli stance since he took office.

“The failure of the American venture at the United Nations represents a slap to the US administration and confirmation of the legitimacy of the resistance,” Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zahri wrote on Twitter.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon lamented after the vote that a decision to condemn Hamas had been “hijacked” by procedural votes and hailed the “broad support from the world” for condemning Hamas.

Source: AFP