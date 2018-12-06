The Yemeni rocketry forces on Thursday fired six missile six missiles branded ‘Zelzal’ as well as a number of artillery shells at the gatherings of the Saudi soldiers and mercenaries in Jizan and Asir, inflicting losses upon them.

The Yemeni air defense systems on the Western Coast downed a drone for the Saudi-led invaders.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website