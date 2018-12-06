Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc called on the Lebanese authorities to avoid abusing power and resort to open-mindedness and realism in handling the various issues.

After holding its regular meeting chaired by its head Hajj Mohammad Raad in Haret Hreik, Hezbollah bloc issued a statement in which it stressed that Lebanon escaped a serious sedition last week, adding it would have threatened the country’s security and stability had not Hezbollah intervened to end the trouble.

The bloc also called for a speedy cabinet formation in order for the new government to be able to cope with the country’s crises as well as the socioeconomic problems.

Source: Al-Manar English Website