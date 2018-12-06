Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine as well as liaison and coordination unit chief, Hajj Wafiq Safa visited Amal movement’s executive committee and met with its head Mostafa Fouani and the central guidance official Ahmad Baalbaki as their meeting mulled the latest developments.

The conferees called for a speedy cabinet formation, stressing their support tyo teh popular demabds.

They also warned against the Israeli movements on the Palestinian-Lebanese border, stressing that the Resistance is ready to frustrate all the enemy’s plots.

Source: Al-Manar English Website