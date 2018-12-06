Lebanon House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday welcomed Hamas Movement’s Change and Reform bloc leader, Mahmoud al-Zahar, at the head of a delegation representing the Palestinian Hamas Movement and bloc. The meeting reportedly focused on the most recent developments at the Arab scene in general, and the Palestinian scene in specific.

The delegation presented to Berri “Al-Aqsa Mosque shield” in recognition of his role in support of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.

“The meeting with Speaker Berri had been an opportunity to exchange views (…). We listened to Speaker Berri’s comprehensive explanation of the situation in Lebanon and other Arab states, and we reaffirmed the Palestinian position rejecting the Israeli occupation and aggression against any of the Arab countries, especially Lebanon,” Zahar said.

Source: NNA