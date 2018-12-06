Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s show on the border with Lebanon continues to interplay in the Zionist entity. In addition to criticism by the Israeli opposition to Netanyahu, media outlets in the Zionist entity raises questions on the usefulness of the premier’s ‘operation’ aimed at ‘cutting off’ the so-called Hezbollah infiltrating tunnels into occupied territories.

Israeli media questions whether Netanyahu’s so-called “Northern Shield” operation at the border with Lebanon was a “preemptive military action” or just a “shield” in order to cover on corruption cases that he and his wife, Sarah, face.

In this context, Yediot Aharonot’s military reporter, Nahum Barnea, said: “There is a dramatic attempt to propagate for Netanyahu’s operation. Nevertheless, it is not an operation like those carried out by Mossad abroad.”

Barnea considers the operation “necessary and justified” in a bid to “defend” settlers in the occupied territories’ north. However, he stresses that “no body knows, even Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot himself, where things could end.”

For his part, Yediot Aharonot’s Yossi Yehoshua and Alex Fishman cite Israeli officers as saying that the operation’s timing and usefulness were suspicious.

Yehoshua also reveals that some Israeli officers advised the Israeli military command to postpone the operation for several months.

Fishman meanwhile, noted that “Israeli engineers engaged in the filling up of the tunnel have accurately calculated the materials used in the operation in order to avoid the slip of any cubic meter of cement into the Lebanese territory,” in a clear sign to the level of vigilance that the Israeli military and security establishments are practicing in this regard.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper (translated and edited by Al-Manar Website team)