The Lebanese Army Command issued on Wednesday a statement in which it mentioned that a tripartite meeting was held Wednesday in Ras al-Naqoura, clarifying that the Israeli allegations about the existence of tunnels at the southern border mere allegations.

“This morning, a tripartite meeting was held in Ras al-Naqoura under the leadership of the Commander of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon, Major General Del Col Stefano, and the presence of a delegation of the Lebanese Army officers headed by the Coordinator of the Lebanese Government to the United Nations Forces, pilot Amin Farhat.”

“The Lebanese side underlined the position of the Lebanese government, which is adhering to Lebanon’s sovereignty over its territory, sea water and oil wealth, and rejecting the Israeli air, sea and land violations and repeated provocations.”

“Lebanon also renewed its demand for withdrawal from the Shebaa farms and the hills of Kafrshuba and the occupied section of the town of Ghajar.”

“The Lebanese side deemed the enemy’s claims regarding the existence of tunnels at the southern border mere allegations, asking for accurate information and coordinates of the places claimed by the Israeli enemy as containing tunnels…”

“The Lebanese side affirmed Lebanon’s commitment to Resolution 1701 and its internationally recognized borders, calling for the implementation of UN resolution 13 / L73, which demanded that the Israeli enemy pay the dues resulting from its aggression on the oil facility in Jiyeh back in 2006, And called on the international community and the United Nations to pressure the Israeli enemy to implement said resolution.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA