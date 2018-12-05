Two people were killed and at least 10 injured in an explosion at a petrol station northeast of Rome on Wednesday, firefighters and police said.

The blast occurred when a tanker truck carrying flammable liquid was refueling at the petrol station on the Salaria highway 30 kilometers (18 miles) outside the capital, according to Italian media.

“A firefighter died, as did a civilian,” the firefighters tweeted.

Antonio Mannoni, head of police in Rieti — the closest city to the petrol station — said 10 people were injured, two seriously.

Ambulances and three helicopters were deployed to transport the casualties to hospitals in Rome.

Television footage showed the fire had been brought under control.

The Salaria highway, which connects Rome to Porto d’Ascoli on the Adriatic coast, was closed in both directions.

Source: AFP