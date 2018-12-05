A Syrian Arab Army unit on Wednesday thwarted an infiltration attempt by a terrorist group in the northern countryside of Latakia, inflicting losses upon them.

A military source told SANA that an army unit clashed with terrorists coming from the direction of Ain al-Hour 5 km north of Kanasba town on the Lattakia-Jisr al-Shughour highway, in an attempt to attack a military position.

The source said the clash resulted in killing a number of terrorists, while the rest fled towards their hideouts near the Turkish borders.

Source: SANA