The Israeli occupation authorities demolished an elementary Palestinian school in the al-Simiya village in southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron, on Wednesday morning.

The al-Tahaddi 13 School, made up of mobile class rooms, was recently built by the Palestinian Ministry of Education, at a cost of €40, 000, and was scheduled to open in two days.

Locals told Maan that Israeli occupation forces demolished the school and dismantled the “artificial walls” of the school and confiscated a power engine, drinking-water tank and other equipment.

Source: Ma'an News Agency