Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States has admitted that Resolution 2231 does not prohibit Iran’s deterrent capabilities.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, “Making a mockery of the UNSC won’t obscure failure to fulfill obligations & to hold the US to account over non-compliance.”

Then, touching upon remarks of US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Zarif added, “Esp when even US admits that UNSCR2231 does NOT prohibit Iran’s deterrent capabilities. Rather than undermining 2231, better to work towards its adherence by all.”

The top Iranian diplomat then posted the following photo of a press statement by Brian Hook who said that Iran is simply “called upon not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

The United Nations Security Council met behind closed doors on December 4 over claims that Iran has tested a ballistic missile which violates UNSC Resolution 2231. According to reports, this meeting has just studied Iran’s missile program but has not issued any statement in this regard. Iran says its missile program is defensive and does not violate the resolution.

Source: Iranian media