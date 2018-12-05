A meeting between the political aide of Hezbollah leader, Hussein Khalil, and a delegation of the Progressive Socialist Party, ended on Tuesday with both sides agreeing to protect the local scene from any security setback.

The PSP delegation comprised MP Wael Abu Faour and former minister Ghazi Aridi. Head of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa, also attended the talks.

“Our joint concern with the PSP is to keep Lebanon away from any security setback,” Khalil said after the meeting.

“What happened in Jahliyeh was a reckless act and it almost dragged Lebanese into a disaster,” he added.

“Whoever sees the scene from Jahliyeh knows well that the operation did not aim to deliver a notice, but an intention to kill or make an arrest,” he stressed.

Source: NNA