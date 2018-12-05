The Lebanese President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, is currently following up on developments in the southern border area, in the wake of Israeli enemy’s digging works off the Lebanese territories.

In this framework, President Aoun held a series of contacts notably with House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

During phone calls, the Lebanese senior officials made assessment of the current stance in light of the available information and the background of the Israeli operation.

Aoun asked of the security apparatuses to monitor closely the current situation.

Source: NNA