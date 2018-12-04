An Ansarullah delegation flew out of the Yemeni capital on Tuesday, heading for talks in Sweden with the KSA-backed forces aimed at ending the devastating Saudi-led war on the country, an airport source said.

The departure of the Houthi delegation, accompanied by UN envoy Martin Griffiths, followed a prisoner swap deal and the evacuation of 50 wounded Ansarullah fighters for treatment in Oman in a boost to peace efforts.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: AFP