Hezbollah Politburo Vice President, Mahmoud Qomati, on Monday visited al-Jahilieh to offer condolences to the former minister Wiam Wahhab on the martyrdom of his bodyguard Mohammad Abu Ziab last Saturday.

“What happened in Jahilieh was beyond a judicial summoning,” Qomati said after paying condolences, adding that the decision proved to be wrong and could have led to strife.

He said Bou Ziab has sacrificed his life for the sake of the unity of the Chouf Mountain and Lebanon.

“The axis of the resistance has triumphed in the region… In Lebanon, our logic is not based on the spirit of ‘winner or loser’ but rather on partnership,” Qomati corroborated.

Wahhab also received several popular and political delegations that condoled him over the martyrdom of Bou Ziab.

On Sunday, Bou Ziab died of wounds sustained during a clash with Internal Security Forces’ Information branch.

Wahhab, who heads Tawhid Party, called for calm and self-restraint, but vowed that the killers of Mohammad Abou Diab won’t remain unpunished.

Source: Al-Manar Website and NNA