US President Donald Trump called for a “a long prison term” after his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen admitted lying to Congress about pursuing a real estate deal with Russia on Trump’s behalf during the 2016 election campaign.

“You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term?” the president said on Twitter.

“He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence,” Trump added.

Source: AFP