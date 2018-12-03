Dozens of Palestinians have been injured by Israeli occupation forces on the seashore in the northern Gaza Strip when clashes broke out during a demonstration against Tel Aviv’s decade-long maritime blockade on the coastal enclave.

On Monday, Israeli forces fired tear gas and live ammunition at the crowd during the protest which was held in support of the 18th flotilla.

Organizers of Monday’s protest rally called for continuing the sea protests in context of the the Return Protests which are held every Friday and have started on March 30.